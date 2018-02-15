Ex-Michigan State AD Mark Hollis slams ESPN report in staff email

Michigan State University Athletic Director Mark Hollis talks about his life at his home in East Lansing on Thursday August 20, 2015. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis broke his silence with an email Tuesday to MSU's athletic department staff that was critical of reporting by ESPN.

The email, which was forwarded to multiple media outlets, had a header “Thank You” and was sent from Hollis’ MSU email account.

Hollis — who announced his retirement Jan. 26, about two hours before ESPN published a story examining MSU's handling of allegations of sexual assault and violence against women in its football and basketball programs — wrote “there were inaccurate, incomplete and misleading statements made and then reported by ESPN.”

The ESPN story cited Hollis’ role in the aftermath of an alleged 2010 sexual assault involving Travis Walton, who was a student assistant coach at the time, and two unnamed players.

The network said Hollis and Alan Haller, MSU's senior associate athletic director/athletic department chief of staff, reportedly met with MSU basketball coaches and players to discuss the allegations “several weeks” after the woman and her family brought them to Hollis’ attention. No police report was filed and no one reported the alleged assault to the Title IX office, according to ESPN.

“As I stated in my retirement announcement,” Hollis wrote Tuesday, “my commitment to cooperate and be transparent with all investigations is in place and it always has been.”

Hollis, whose retirement became official Jan. 31, is the third person this week to take aim at ESPN's report, which came the same week Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and MSU sports medicine doctor, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for abusing girls and young women under the guise of medical treatment.

On Monday, David Meyers, the East Lansing assistant city attorney who worked the Walton case, doubled down of his criticism of the network for his portrayal in the story, arguing that the plea agreement that reduced one of Walton's 2010 charges to a littering fine was not out of the ordinary.

Mark Hollis, Michigan State's athletic director, spoke Tuesday to a bevy of reporters after a press conference that announced the dismissal of three football players. The now former players face sexual assault charges. Hollis said he will do everything possible to make sure the campus is a safe place for all. Matthew Dae Smith / Lansing State Journal.

Then on Tuesday, MSU interim president John Engler called the report "sensationalized packaged reporting," and he criticized the delivery of the story "because it showed a promotional graphic of our head football (Mark Dantonio) and men's basketball coaches (Tom Izzo) with Larry Nassar."

ESPN's media relations division issued a brief statement Tuesday about Engler's comments: “We stand by our reporting.”

Hollis had been athletic director since he took over for Ron Mason on Jan. 1, 2008, and he is a 1985 MSU alum. He served as chairman of the NCAA tournament selection committee in 2017, and is credited with significantly improving facilities and creating unique events for some of MSU's marquee sports teams to play in, including men's basketball participating in the Carrier Classic, on a Navy aircraft carrier, and the "BasketBowl" against Kentucky at Ford Field, and the "Cold War" outdoor hockey game against Michigan at Spartan Stadium.

Here is Hollis’ letter in full:

Athletic Department Staff,

Before too much time passed, I am reaching out to you to say thank you. Your efforts for Michigan State University and the athletic department are valued by many people. This is a time we just all pull together with a unified focus aimed at enhancing a healthy and safe campus. I am forever grateful for your personal efforts toward that common community goal.

There are challenges that must be faced and addressed. The voices of brave survivors and the echoes from a supportive MSU student body and campus community rightfully call for a culture of optimum safety and calmness. I am confident that you will continue to be part of positively enhancing this way of life.

As I stated in my retirement announcement, my commitment to cooperate and be transparent with all investigations is in place and it always has been. In doing this, I can state with certainty that there were inaccurate, incomplete and misleading statements made and then reported by ESPN.

Nancy and I made the decision to retire. While we love serving Spartans and will miss all of you on a daily basis, we have confidence in you and your ability to continue to strive for the highest values.

Thank you again for your personal commitment to the university, community and student-athletse. We are grateful for the impact you have on our family and all Spartans.

Mark Hollis.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari. Download our Spartans Xtra app for free on Apple and Android devices!

Detroit Free Press