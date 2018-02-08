Father who rushed Nassar will donate unrefunded money to charities

Randall Margraves, father of Lauren and Madison Margraves is detained after trying to attack Larry Nassar, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Eaton County Circuit Court during the second day of victim impact statements in Charlotte, Mich. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State)

LANSING, MICH. - The more than $30,000 raised online for the father who tried to attack Larry Nassar in an Eaton County courtroom last week will either be refunded or given to organizations that help victims of sexual abuse and assault.

Randall Margraves, the father of three daughters who were sexually assaulted by Nassar, reiterated in a statement Thursday morning that he doesn't want the $31,311 raised over two days.

"I appreciate everyone stepping up to support me, but help is not needed for me," Margraves said. "After giving people the chance to get a refund, the donations will go to organizations that help the sisterhood of survivors and other victims of abuse.”

People who donated to the "Show support for Randall Margraves" GoFundMe.com campaign can request refunds at support.gofundme.com.

Margraves, in a statement released with IBEW union Local 665, said any funds still left in the account after March 9 will be donated to local organizations that help sexual assault victims.



Nassar, 54, formerly of Holt, was sentenced Monday in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte to 40 to 125 years in prison on three sexual assault charges. He was sentenced last month to 40 to 175 years on seven sexual assault charges in Ingham County, and, in December, to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.

Nassar was the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. More than 260 women and girls have made sexual assault claims against him.

The fundraiser for Margraves was initially set up by a Lansing resident shortly after the incident in court Feb. 2. It was intended to cover any of Margraves' fines or legal fees. Margraves was held in police custody for contempt for about two hours Friday before Judge Janice Cunningham granted his release and said she would neither fine nor jail him.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Department confirmed Thursday it has completed its investigation of the incident and it has been forwarded to the Eaton County Prosecutor's Office for review, said Jerri Nesbitt, a department spokeswoman. She said the report does not recommend charges.

Messages left Thursday with Eaton County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd were not immediately returned.

Two are based in Holt: Small Talk and The Firecracker Foundation. A third, Relief After Violent Encounters, serves communities north of Lansing.

The GoFundMe page is no longer accepting donations.

Margraves, an electrician, is a member of the IBEW.

"At the time of the incident, I didn't know that the great brotherhood had done this, and I was overcome with gratitude when I found out," Margraves said in the statement.

