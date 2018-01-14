Firefighters pull uninjured woman and her car out Lansing-area creek

Emergency crews and a wrecker pull a car out of Sycamore Creek in Lansing Saturday, January 13, 2018. (Photo: (Photo: Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal))

LANSING, MICH. - Firefighters pulled a woman to safety Saturday after she drove her car off the road and into Sycamore Creek in South Lansing.

A witness told investigators the 37-year-old woman was driving on Jolly Road near the intersection with Aurelius Road when she lost control of her sedan, Lansing Fire Department spokesman Steve Mazurek said.

"She lost control of her vehicle on the icy roads," he said. "She went off the road, bounced off a couple telephone poles, went through the woods a little bit and ended up in the (water)."

Her car ended up near the bridge spanning the creek at Maguire Park, which is about 450 feet north of Jolly Road.

The woman's car broke through some ice and was partially submerged in the water when she was pulled to safety. Emergency workers helped warm her and gave her a fresh set of clothes, but the woman was otherwise uninjured, Mazurek said.

Officials closed Aurelius Road north of Jolly Road shortly after 9 a.m., and crews were still working to clear the scene late Saturday morning.

(Watch rescue team pull car out of creek.)



Police and rescue workers remove a car from Sycamore Creek in Lansing Saturday. (Robert Killips | Lansing State Journal)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Lansing State Journal