Help! A kitten rescued from storm drain needs a name

This cat was found Aug. 14 in a storm drain and needs a name. Lara O'Brien, Eaton County's central dispatch deputy director, adopted the kitten this month. Votes are being cast on a Facebook page to help O'Brien's family pick a name. (Photo: Eaton County Central Dispatch)

LANSING, MICH. - Eaton County Central Dispatch is asking for your help.

A kitten stuck Aug. 14 in a storm drain and rescued by the Delta Township Fire Department in a residential neighborhood needs a name by Sept. 5.

Lara O'Brien, the kitten's new owner, doesn't want it to be nameless before the next veterinarian checkup. She adopted the kitten shortly after it was rescued.

O'Brien, the county's central dispatch deputy director, and her family have struggled to pick a name among these options:

Poppy

Stormy

Hope

This is where you come in.

Visit bit.ly/2wypHA9 and cast your vote.

The family also appears open to other names, said Michael Armitage, the county's central dispatch director.

Armitage said "Delta" also appears in the running.

"We thought this would be fun," Armitage said Saturday afternoon.

Eaton County Animal Control staff in Charlotte determined the kitten wasn't injured and remains healthy after it passed several tests, Armitage said.

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Facebook page received over 70 comments.

