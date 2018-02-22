High school students inspire gun control rally at Michigan Capitol

Kalamazoo Central High School students Jenna Bowker, center left, and Talia Edmonds, center right, walk through the state Capitol after meeting with Sen. Morris Hood III, D-Detroit. (Photo: Al Goldis | For the Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - More than 100 people rallied outside the Michigan Capitol building Thursday morning, calling for stricter gun control measures in the wake of the Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

The protest grew from a petition started by students at Kalamazoo Central High School.

High school senior Jenna Bowker was one of those students. The 18-year-old drew cheers from the crowd when she spoke Thursday.

"The truth is that these victims of gun violence were stripped of all their rights," Bowker said. "The truth is that adults have failed us."

Hailey Weingust, 15, center, and Madison Weingust, 14, right, high school students from Warren, Mich. attend a gun control rally outside the state Capitol, with their mother, Kelly Weingust, left. (Photo: Al Goldis | For the Lansing State Journal)

Another Kalamazoo Central senior, 17-year-old Talia Edmonds, said that, although she is too young to vote, she would meet with state lawmakers Thursday.

"My classmates and I are here today because we are done," she said. "We are done being voiceless. We are done being pushed to the side, and we are done hearing stories of our peers being murdered."

The petition, called "Students Fighting Guns Since Adults Won't," has gained more than 100,000 signatures since it went live last week.

Protesters Thursday called for a range of gun reforms, including stricter background checks, a ban on high-capacity magazines, mandatory waiting periods before firearm purchases and increased funding for mental health care.

Sandra Donaldson of Grand Ledge says she was a teacher in #Lansing public schools for 38 yrs. “I always hated it when we had to do lockdown drills,” she said. “I can’t even find my lipstick in my purse. I don’t want to have a gun in the classroom” @LSJNews pic.twitter.com/Hph1pJbtjS — Sarah Lehr (@SarahGLehr) February 22, 2018

Sandra Donaldson, a Grand Ledge resident who worked as teacher for more than 30 years in the Lansing School District, said she dreaded lockdown drills. She is incredulous when she hears some Republicans claim that armed teachers could prevent school shootings.

“I can’t even find my lipstick in my purse," Donaldson said. "I don’t want to have a gun in the classroom”

Gun control advocates rally outside the state Capitol, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. (Photo: Al Goldis | For the Lansing State Journal)

The rally was organized by Democratic candidates Dr. Robert Davidson of Spring Lake, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga for Michigan's 2nd congressional district, and Robert Vankirk of Wyoming, who is running for state House District 77. The candidates are asking Michigan lawmakers to sign a pledge for gun-law reform.

More than a dozen Democratic Michigan lawmakers and candidates for statewide office also attended the rally.



More scenes from the gun control rally this morning at the #Michigan Capitol. Story coming later today to the @LSJNews website pic.twitter.com/gPbXrxmLHw — Sarah Lehr (@SarahGLehr) February 22, 2018

