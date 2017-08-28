Holt man accused of sexually assaulting preteen girls

LANSING, MICH. - A Holt man faces trial in three separate sexual assault cases involving victims younger than 13.

Troy Thomas Milan, 43, has been charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charges against Milan were authorized in June and July. He later waived his right to a preliminary hearing and now faces trial in Ingham County Circuit Court.

The three cases involve at least three different victims, according to court records. Some of the alleged assaults took place this year, while others date as far back as 2010, according to court records.

One of the victims told police Milan had touched her sexually both over and under her clothes, according to testimony from Detective Jody McGuire, with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

The detective also told a judge Milan had admitted to his wife that he touched one of the girls.

An attorney representing Milan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The first-degree charges each carry a penalty of up to life in prison. The second-degree charges typically carry up to 15 years imprinsoment, although that number can increase if there is a previous conviction.

Milan has hearings on all three cases scheduled for Sept. 19.

