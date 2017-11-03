Judge won't allow Nassar's child porn convictions to be used during sex assault trial

Larry Nassar, seen here with his attorneys Shannon Smith and Matt Newburg, faces 15 sexual assault charges in Ingham County. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - Larry Nassar’s federal child pornography convictions and the evidence that led to them can’t be used during his Ingham County sexual assault trial, a judge ruled Friday.

Saying that admission of the evidence would be prejudicial to the jury, Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina denied a motion from the Attorney General’s Office to introduce the convictions and evidence during the upcoming trial.

However, Aquilina will allow prosecutors to call six additional women, in addition to those connected to the charges, who have said that Nassar sexually assaulted them. Those women include two U.S. Olympic medalists and former local gymnasts.

Aquilina also denied a motion from Nassar’s attorneys to adjourn the trial until 2018. It’s currently set to begin with jury selection on Dec. 4, with opening statements and testimony taking place in early January.

During the hearing, which is currently underway in Ingham County Circuit Court, Aquilina will also consider a motion to move the trial outside of the county.

Nassar, 54, faces 22 sexual assault charges in state courts and pleaded guilty earlier this year to three federal child pornography charges. He'll be sentenced in December and faces decades in prison. Over the past year, at least 140 women and girls have said that Nassar sexually assaulted them.

The allegations against Nassar and the criminal cases and civil lawsuits that followed have drawn national and international attention. For decades he worked at Michigan State University and with USA Gymnastics. MSU fired him last year and he left USAG in fall 2015 with little notice.

