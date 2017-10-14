Lansing Catholic players take knee during anthem again

Lansing Catholic players, from left, Kabbash Ricahrd, Roje Williams, Michael Lynn III and Matthew Abdullah keel during the national anthem, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. (Photo: Al Goldis/For the Lansing State Journal)

LANSING - For the second week in a row, four Lansing Catholic football players knelt during the national anthem.

Junior Kabbash Richards and seniors Roje Williams, Michael Lynn III and Matthew Abdullah each stood with their teammates along one goal line during the pregame prayer. They then knelt during the national anthem.

The four players knelt on Oct. 6 during the national anthem before their homecoming game against Ionia. They began that game on the bench, a punishment they knew was coming.

Williams was on the field for the opening kickoff of Friday night's game against Detroit Country Day High School and at least two of the players saw action in the first quarter. Lynn missed the game with an injury.

For weeks, football players across the country, most notably in the NFL, have taken a knee during the national anthem. Many of the players have described the action as a symbolic protest against racial oppression and incidents of police brutality against blacks.

Lansing Catholic has a 6-1 record this season and is state playoff-bound for the ninth straight year. The Cougars end the regular season Oct. 20 with a home game against Mason.

