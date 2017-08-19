Lansing man says wife, daughter stabbed in road rage incident

Lansing Police work at the scene of a stabbing near the intersection of Taft and Vermont in Lansing Friday morning, Aug. 18, 2017, where two women were stabbed. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - Two women were stabbed after an apparent road rage incident Friday morning in Lansing.

Police arrived at the scene, near the intersection of Taft Street and Vermont Avenue, shortly before 9:30 a.m., Lansing Police Sgt. Eric Pratl said.

One woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the other did not require medical treatment, he said.

The stabbings "may" have been related to a car crash or similar incident but police were still investigating, he said.

On Friday afternoon, police said they had made no arrests and were seeking three suspects in connection with the incident.

Karl Davis, 61, told the State Journal he and his family were the victims in the incident.

Davis said he was in his driveway when he saw a woman driving a pickup truck and yelling at a man in an SUV down the block from his home.

"He tried going around her, and this woman put her vehicle in drive and smashed into him," Davis said. "Next thing you know, she takes off like a bat out of hell."

Davis said his 31-year-old daughter, who was on the front porch, yelled at the woman in the truck to slow down as she sped past.

"She slams on her brakes right here, throws the truck in reverse, tries backing up like she's going to run into us," he said, pointing to a spot in front of his yard where the truck stopped.

The driver and another woman then got out of the truck and attacked his daughter, Davis said. The younger of the two women had a pair of scissors, he said.



Drops of blood can be seen on the sidewalk near the intersection of Taft and Vermont in Lansing Friday morning, Aug. 18, 2017, where two women were stabbed. Lansing Police say one woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The incident is under investigation. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal) Davis entered the fray to stop the fight, he said, but then another pickup truck pulled up to the house. A "big dude" got out of the truck and knocked him down from behind, then started to hit and kick him, Davis said. The women and man got back into the trucks and drove off after his wife poked one of the women in the eye with a stick, Davis said. Davis said his daughter was stabbed once in the arm and once in the chest. His wife also suffered a small cut on her leg. Lansing police spokesman Robert Merritt said the suspects were described as a thin Hispanic woman about 18 to 20 years old, a heavy Hispanic woman about 30 to 40 years old and a white man about 20 to 30 years old. Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call police at 517-483-4600.

