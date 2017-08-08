Lansing man, woman arraigned on dogfighting charges

Ingham County Animal Control officers take away boxes of possible evidence from a house in the 1700 block of West Saginaw early Thursday evening, July 27 in an ongoing dogfighting investigation. Members of the MSU Police dept. were also on scene. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - Two Lansing residents charged in connection with a dogfighting investigation that has resulted in 53 dogs being confiscated are due in court for a preliminary hearing later this month.

Corey Devon Henry, 47, and Synquiss Tairee-Devon Antes, 26, were arraigned last week on multiple felony counts of animal fighting, court records show. The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office announced the arraignments on Tuesday.

A hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for them to stand trial on the charges is set for Aug. 18 in 54A District Court.

A total of 53 dogs have been seized in connection with the probe, which began last spring, Ingham County Animal Control Director John Dinon said.

Forty-three of those animals are being held in Ingham County, he said. The other 10 are being held in Eaton County.

►Previous: 46 dogs seized in dogfighting probe in Eaton, Ingham counties

An attorney for Henry and Antes did not respond to a request for comment by the State Journal.

Henry is the father of Antes, according to court documents.

He is charged with seven counts of animal fighting, two counts of animal fighting/equipment, one count of animal cruelty involving four to 10 animals and five counts of failing to license a dog.

Antes faces nine counts of animal fighting and one count of having an unlicensed dog.

Warrants were issued against the pair in late June. It was unclear why they were not arraigned on the charges until last week.

Animal fighting is punishable by up to four years in prison upon conviction.

The animal fighting charge against Henry involves knowingly breeding an animal for fighting. The animal cruelty charge against him is based on an allegation that dogs were tethered together in an inhumane way, Chief Assistant Ingham County Prosecutor Lisa McCormick said.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are likely, Dinon said.

