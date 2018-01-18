Live from court: Day 3 of Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing

Tiffany Thomas Lopez addresses Larry Nassar Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's courtroom during the second day of victim impact statements. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - A four-day sentencing hearing for former MSU doctor Larry Nassar continues today in Ingham County Circuit Court.

Nassar, 54, of Holt, pleaded guilty in November to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, with seven in Ingham County and three in Eaton County. The low end of his sentence will be between 25 and 40 years in prison, and the maximum sentence can be up to life.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted Nassar, said Wednesday that it expects 101 women and girls to now give victim-impact statements. More than 140 women and girls have said Nassar abused them.

