Live from court: Larry Nassar sentencing hearing in Ingham County

Nassar sentencing

LANSING, MICH. - Larry Nassar, 54, of Holt, pleaded guilty in November to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, with seven in Ingham County and three in Eaton County. The low end of his sentence will be between 25 and 40 years in prison, and the maximum sentence can be up to life.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted Nassar, said last week that it expects 88 women and girls to give victim-impact statements starting today. More than 140 women and girls have said Nassar abused them.

