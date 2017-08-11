Man injured trying to extinguish house fire with garden hose

A man suffered minor injuries while attempting to put out a fire in the upper level of a two story structure on the 800 block of N. Capitol with a garden hose this morning. (Photo: Matt Hund, Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - A man suffered minor injuries while attempting to put out a fire in the upper level of a two story structure on the 800 block of N. Capitol with a garden hose this morning.

The man refused transport to the hospital after being evacuated from the building by firefighters shortly after 9 a.m.

Several cats and a dog were rescued from the building by firefighters, said Lansing Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Jenkins.

There were five adults, one child and an infant in the building at the time of the fire.

Jennifer Cunningham, a resident of the building, said she was woken up by her neighbor knocking on her door yelling about a fire inside the building. She lives in an apartment in the back half of the building and everyone inside her apartment escaped unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Jenkins said. It's believed that the fire was limited to one of four apartments inside the building, though smoke damage was seen throughout, Jenkins added.

