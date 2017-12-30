Man's escape attempt on way to jail prompts I-96 closure near Lansing

WEBBERVILLE, MICH. - A man facing criminal charges in Wayne County attempted to escape from a moving vehicle Friday night in Ingham County while being transported to a Lansing area jail and prompted police to close a portion of westbound Interstate 96 for about half an hour.

The man attempted to escape from a rear window of a vehicle while he was being transported to the Clinton County Jail in St. Johns. He is being treated for injuries at a nearby hospital, Ingham County Sheriff's Sgt. Ted Harrison said.

The incident occurred at about 6:15 p.m. Friday in the area of westbound I-96 and M-52. The man was inside a vehicle driven by an employee of a private company that is under contract with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department for transport services.

“He was climbing headfirst out the window and one of the security guys was able to jump out and get him restrained," Harrison said.

Police subdued the man by a highway guardrail before he was transported to a nearby hospital. Charges from Friday's incident are pending and it's unclear when an arraignment will be scheduled, Harrison said.

Traffic in the area of Stockbridge Road and I-96 Exit 122 was rerouted while the portion of the interstate was closed, Harrison said. Michigan State Police and the Williamston Police Department also assisted in the incident.

