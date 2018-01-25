MI State House calls for MSU investigation

LANSING, MICH. - In a letter issued to the General Counsel of Michigan State University, Michigan State Representatives Klint Kesto and Kim LaSata requested "relevant records in unredacted form" from the University.

Those records include reports of allegations from specific incidents and general allegations against Larry Nassar from 2014 through March 2017.

The letter goes on to mention that if necessary the information can be subpoenaed, and refusal to comply with the subpoena "may be punished as for contempt of the Legislature."

Since the records may include personally identifiable information, medical records, reference to underage victims or other information that may infringe on the privacy of individuals, the requested records will be reviewed in a closed meeting.

See the full letter below

Reps. Kesto and LaSata letter to General Counsel of MSU by WZZM News on Scribd

