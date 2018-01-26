Michigan State's Tom Izzo 'definitely not retiring', supports survivors

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of MSU's 88-72 win Thursday at Breslin Center. Mike Carter USA TODAY Sports

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Coach Tom Izzo said he would not be answering questions about allegations against his former players, and he refuted reports that he would retire or resign as Michigan State's basketball coach.

"I'm not going anywhere in my mind," Izzo said Friday night. "I'm definitely not retiring."

The 23rd-year coach added, "There is nothing I'm going to say right now after a game in a press conference except that I support the survivors to the nth degree."

Asked a few minutes later if he is concerned about the future of the university and his team, Izzo replied: "No. I'm concerned about the healing process. And I want to be a big part about helping it heal."

ESPN released today an in-depth investigative story about two hours after athletic director Mark Hollis' announcement, and scrutinized the way both Izzo and football coach Mark Dantonio handled allegations of sexual assault against their players.

Dantonio addressed the media before tonight's basketball game, defending his handling of the assault cases and saying he won't resign.

Last Friday, Izzo made a statement that drew the ire of the mother of Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman one of the Nassar victims.

Reporters mixed in questions about tonight's game and the fresh allegations and the controversy swirling over campus.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Detroit Free Press