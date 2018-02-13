MSU Faculty Senate to hold symbolic vote on trustees, Engler

Engler addressing the boardroom after being appointed as MSU's interim president. (Photo: WZZM)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Michigan State University's Faculty Senate will hold a symbolic vote Tuesday, Feb. 13 regarding their trust in the board of trustees, according to the campus newspaper.

The State News reports if the vote of no confidence is approved, the faculty will call for all members of the board to resign immediately.

The Faculty Senate is made up of representatives from each college on campus and the steering committee, which acts as a liaison to the board. The Faculty Senate has no legal power over the board.

The steering committee released a statement before interim president John Engler was appointed, threatening a vote of no confidence if he was approved.

After his appointment, the committee called for the vote. Both faculty and students have recommended the board choose someone familiar with combating sexual abuse, following the sentencing of former MSU doctor, Larry Nassar.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV