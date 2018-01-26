MSU holds rally to honor Nassar survivors

Students right the names of Nassar survivor's on the campus boulder. (Photo: WZZM)

EAST LANSING - On Friday night Jan. 26, MSU students are holding a rally to honor the more than 150 athletes who were abused by Larry Nassar.

It is being called the March for Survivors and Change at MSU, and it will run from 6-7 p.m.

The event was originally planned as a protest to call for Lou Anna Simon's resignation as president. But Simon resigned on Wednesday night, following Nassar's sentencing.

The rally will start at the rock on campus, which students recently wrote each of the Nassar survivors' names on.

