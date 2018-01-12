MSU president, board chairman plan to attend Larry Nassar sentencing, AG's Office says

(Photo: Nick King/Lansing State Journal)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - MSU President Lou Anna Simon and Board of Trustees Chairman Brian Breslin plan to attend the first day of Larry Nassar's sentencing next week, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The AG's Office was informed today that the two Michigan State University officials plan to attend the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, spokeswoman Andrea Bitely said. The hearing could last through Friday, as Judge Rosemarie Aquilina has scheduled time for statements from any of the 125 women and girls who have reported to law enforcement officials that Nassar abused them. As of Friday, the AG's office expects statements from 88 women or girls.

Messages seeking comment from an MSU spokesman weren't immediately returned.

Nassar, 54, of Holt, pleaded guilty in November to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Since his plea hearings, there have been renewed calls for independent investigations of MSU, where Nassar worked for nearly 20 years. There also have been calls for Simon to resign.

