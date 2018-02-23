MSU work group will address response to sexual assault, relationship violence on campus

Michigan State University announced the formation of a workgroup that will focus on revising the university's response to campus sexual assault and relationship violence. (Photo: LSJ file photo)

MSU has formed an advisory work group to help improve the university's response to sexual assault and relationship violence on campus.

The Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct Expert Advisory Workgroup will be made up of several university experts, including Det. Lt. Andrea Munford, the lead detective in the Larry Nassar case.

Rebecca Campbell, a Michigan State University professor of psychology and member of the MSU Research Consortium on Gender-based Violence, will be the work group's chair.

Campbell's research focuses on how the legal and medical systems affect victims' psychological and physical health.

MSU interim President John Engler, who took over after Lou Anna Simon's resignation last month, announced the work group's formation in statement released by the university.

"I’ve met with many MSU community members and groups in the three weeks since I arrived, and they’ve given me feedback on weaknesses in our current approach, as well as very constructive suggestions to improve our response to someone who has been the victim of a sexual assault," he said. "We’re ready now to act on the advice we’ve been given."

The workgroup will help plan immediate and longer-range changes affecting responses to sexual assault and relationship violence, according to statement, and focus prevention.

The university has come under intense scrutiny in the past few months as Nassar's criminal cases came to a close. More than 260 women and girls have said the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor sexually assaulted them. Many said it happened at MSU and after women raised concerns about Nassar to university officials.

Several independent investigations of MSU's handling of the Nassar matter are ongoing, including investigations by the Michigan Attorney General's Office, the NCAA, the Congress and state legislators.

The work group's other members include:

Jessica Norris, MSU's Title IX coordinator

Tana Fedewa, director of the MSU Sexual Assault Program

Holly Rosen, director of Safe Place, MSU's domestic violence shelter and support program

Jayne Schuiteman, interim deputy Title IX coordinator for investigations

Kelly Schweda, Sexual Assault and Relationship Violence Prevention Program coordinator

Carrie Moylan, an assistant professor int he School of Social Work

Cris Sullivan, a professor in the Department of Psychology and director of the Research Consortium on Gender-Based Violence

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Lansing State Journal