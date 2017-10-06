Police: 'General threats' issued against MSU athletics

(Photo: Rod Sanford, Lansing State Journal)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Police said they are investigating unspecified threats made against sporting events at Michigan State University.

East Lansing police Lt. Chad Connelly said the threats were received by East Lansing police and an MSU employee.

Federal agencies are involved in the investigation, he said.

No other details are being released by police at this time, Connelly said.

No university events have been canceled as a result of the threats, an MSU spokesman said in an email.

MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis issued this statement Friday afternoon:

“The safety and well-being of everyone who attends Michigan State athletic events, including fans, student-athletes, coaches and workers, always has been and always will be our first priority. While these threats are general in nature, it’s important to be cautious in every situation. "As the police said, we urge everyone to remain aware of their surroundings at all times, and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately. I have great confidence in the MSU Police Department and we will continue to work closely with them and other law enforcement agencies in their investigations."

The following news release was sent by East Lansing and MSU police at about 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon:

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The East Lansing and Michigan State University police departments have received letters making general threats against MSU athletic events. The letters do not provide specific information in regards to the event or manner of the threat. Both police departments are working in conjunction with additional law enforcement agencies to investigate the origin and validity of the statements. The case remains an open and active investigation. Citizens and members of the campus community are urged to remain vigilant of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.

In a separate statement, MSU officials said they are taking "all appropriate safety measures."

"In case of an emergency, MSU police will use the MSU Alert system to notify students, staff and faculty of any threat and the appropriate action to take," the release said. "Please visit http://alert.msu.edu to make sure your information is updated."

