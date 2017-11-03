Police: Girl, 15, hospitalized after shooting outside Pattengill Academy in Lansing

Pattengill Academy fourth-graders Mekki, left, and twin sister Maliyah Johnson embrace their mom, Marquetta Benson, late Friday afternoon, Nov. 3, 2017, outside of Pattengill Academy. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING - A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized with a gunshot wound after being shot in the parking lot of Pattengill Academy on Friday afternoon.

The girl was sitting inside a vehicle when she was shot, Lansing Police Chief Michael Yankowski said. Investigators were unsure what prompted the shooting and whether the shot was fired from inside or outside the vehicle, he said.

After officers were called to the school, the girl showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition, Yankowski said.

Several people have been detained while the investigation continues, and crime scene investigators were examining the vehicle the girl was in when she was shot, the chief said.

Pattengill and Lansing Catholic High School, located across Marshall Street from the academy, were locked down for a time as a precaution after the incident.

The shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. as classes at the academy were letting out. The school houses students in grades 4 through 6, and the class day ends at 4:30 p.m.

Police officers on the scene Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 after a shooting outside Pattengill Academy in Lansing. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith, Lansing State Journal)

Some students had already left the building, while others were forced to wait inside after the building was locked down.

An Eastern High School student said he heard a gunshot and saw glass shatter in a black vehicle in a parking lot of Pattengill Academy about 4:30 p.m.

Tomas Lopez, 14, was at Pattengill with his mother’s boyfriend to pick up his younger brothers. He said he heard a shot and saw glass shatter in a black SUV in the school parking lot north of the school before it was driven quickly out of the parking lot.

His mother, Jennifer Delacruz, said she hurried to the scene after hearing about the shooting.

"I'm a little concerned," Delacruz said shortly before 6 p.m. as she waited for another son to be released from the school. "I'm praying that everything is okay."

Lansing School District spokesman Bob Kolt said there were 80 to 90 students in the building at the time of the incident, and those children were being bused home.

The lockdown was lifted by 6 p.m.

Approximately 20 police vehicles from Lansing police, Michigan State Police and Michigan State University police were on scene, and Marshall Street was closed for a time while police did a preliminary investigation.

Police had taped off an area just outside the main entrance to Sparrow Hospital where a dark-colored minivan with a broken rear passenger window was parked.

Yankowski asked that anyone with information about the shooting call Detective Sgt. Jeromy Churchill at 483-6816 or CrimeStoppers at 483-7867.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© Lansing State Journal