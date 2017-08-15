Lights on a police car in the daytime (file photo). (Photo: iStock)

AURELIUS TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Police say human remains found Friday in the Grand River west of Mason may belong to a homicide victim.

But Ingham County Sheriff's officials aren't releasing any other information about the investigation.

"We are treating it as a homicide," said Detective Sgt. Chauncy Shattuck, who declined to elaborate.

The remains were found near the McNamara Canoe Landing near the intersection of South Waverly and West Columbia roads, sheriff's officials said in a news release. That area is about eight miles west of Mason, near the Eaton County line.

People were pulling debris from the river when they found what they thought may be a human bone, the release said.

Deputies found "a strong indication" that more remains might be present in the river, and the Capital Area Dive Team located a "container" that held remains, the release said.

Sheriff's officials said they were working with the medical examiner to identify the remains.

Shattuck declined to release any other information about the discovery or the investigation, including why police are treating the case as a homicide.

