Police investigating MSU student's death in East Lansing

Police cruiser's light bar photographed at night, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Police are investigating the death of a Michigan State University student.

A friend of the student called police to a residence on the 1100 block of Beech Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, said East Lansing Police Lt. Steve Gonzalez.

The friend said he was concerned that the student, a 22-year-old man from Mattawan, would not answer the door, Gonzalez said.

Police eventually had to force their way inside, where they found the student dead from an apparent heroin overdose.

"At this stage we're fairly confident that it was due to an overdose," Gonzalez said. "There were no signs of foul play."

Final toxicology reports could take up to six weeks, he said.

An MSU spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Lansing State Journal