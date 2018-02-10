Reward grows to $5,000 for information about badly burned puppy

Investigators are looking for information about who may have abused this 3-month-old pit bull puppy found last week in Delta Township. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

LANSING, MICH. - The reward for information about a badly burned puppy found last week in Delta Township has grown to $5,000.

Investigators are looking for tips about who might have abused and abandoned the 3-month-old male pit bull, who was found at an apartment complex near West Saginaw Highway and South Mall Drive and brought to the Capital Area Humane Society.

The dog was emaciated and had burns over 40% percent of its body but is making a strong recovery, shelter officials said.

Eaton County Animal Control is investigating what happened to the dog, while CAHS is managing its medical care. The humane society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The dog is black with white on its chest and toes.

Anyone with information is asked to call animal control at 517-543-5755.

