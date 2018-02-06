Unauthorized fundraiser for dad who rushed Nassar suspends donations

Randall Margraves, father of Lauren and Madison Margraves is detained after trying to attack Larry Nassar, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Eaton County Circuit Court during the second day of victim impact statements in Charlotte, Mich. (Photo: Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State)

LANSING, MICH. - Those who donated to an online fundraiser to support a man who attempted to assault Larry Nassar in court can receive refunds while the campaign reevaluates its purpose.

The GoFundMe online fundraiser set up for Randall Margraves, father of three daughters sexually assaulted by Nassar, had raised $31,411 from 919 donors over a two-day span that began Friday.

But the fundraiser's organizer, Lansing resident Aaron Pangborn, decided Saturday to suspend donations to the campaign, said Bart Jackson, a GoFundMe spokesperson.

"We are working with (Pangborn) to ensure donations go to the right place," Jackson said in an email Monday. Jackson added that if a donor requests a refund they will receive it "in full."

Margraves said Friday in a news conference he doesn't want the money raised online. Mick Grewal, Margraves' attorney, asked for the GoFundMe website to be taken down because it wasn't authorized by his client.

Pangborn could not be reached for comment.

People who donated to the "Show support for Randall Margraves" GoFundMe campaign can request refunds at support.gofundme.com.

Margraves apologized in Friday's news conference for trying to attack Nassar in the courtroom earlier in the day. He added "I'm no hero. My daughters are the heroes."

Nassar, 54, formerly of Holt, was sentenced Monday in Eaton County Circuit Court to 40 to 175 years in prison on three sexual assault charges. He was sentenced last month to 40 to 175 years on seven sexual assault charges, in December to 60 years in prison on three federal child pornography charges.

Pangborn's original goal, according to the message, was to raise money to help Margraves cover "any legal and court costs."

On Saturday, Pangborn posted a message on the fundraising website that said all donations will support "a good cause to help victims of sexual abuse."

Margraves rushed Nassar Friday morning after two of his three daughters gave vicim impact statements in Eaton County Circuit Judge Janice Cunningham's courtroom.

As Margraves ran toward Nassar, he was tackled and handcuffed by police.

Margraves was held in contempt of court and in police custody for about two hours. Cunningham released Margraves from custody after he apologized for the incident.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Department had not determined if it will recommend to prosecutors any criminal charges for Margraves, said Jerri Nesbitt, a department spokesperson.

