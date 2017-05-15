Wage law, part-time Legislature efforts set to go before board

Michigan capitol building in Lansing. (Photo: benkrut, Copy Rights by Henryk Sadura)

LANSING, MICH. - In addition to a proposal to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, the state Board of Canvassers will consider ballot proposal petitions Thursday to repeal the prevailing wage and seek a constitutional amendment calling for a part-time Legislature that would meet in a 90-day session.

Petition language on both proposals was submitted to the Secretary of State last week. Advocates have tried to get the proposals on ballots in previous years, but have been unsuccessful.

“For far too long, Michigan’s so-called 'prevailing-wage' law has burdened taxpayers with inflated public project costs, miles of bureaucratic red tape, and created an environment that stifles free and fair competition,” Jeff Wiggins, state director of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, said in a statement. “This citizen-initiated legislation will put an end to the decades-long government mandate that has cost Michigan taxpayers billions.”

Michigan’s prevailing-wage laws require that union-scale wages be paid on public construction projects. A coalition led by the contractors’ group tried to get the issue on the 2016 ballot, but the petitions were riddled with duplicate signatures, leaving the group far short of the 252,523 signatures of valid voters needed to put the issue before the Legislature.

Once the language is approved, Wiggins said, the Protecting Michigan Taxpayers group will probably hire a firm to collect the signatures.

A similar bill seeking to repeal the prevailing wage passed the state Senate in 2015, but the state House of Representatives decided to wait to see whether the petition drive was successful before voting on a repeal. Gov. Rick Snyder has opposed the repeal because he feels it would hamper one of his key agenda items — boosting the number of skilled trade workers in the state — and has promised to veto the legislation if it reaches his desk.

But the petition drive puts the issue in the hands of the Legislature, which could approve the measure and it would automatically become law, bypassing the need for Snyder’s signature. If the Legislature does nothing with the prevailing-wage issue, it will go on the November 2018 ballot.

Wiggins said he’s confident the matter will be approved by the Legislature this time around. “With the election results in 2016, the state Legislature is even more pro-repeal than they were last time around,” he said.

The part-time Legislature initiative, a constitutional amendment put forth by the group Clean MI Committee, would mandate that the Legislature could meet on 90 days each year, cut legislators' pay and eliminate legislators' retiree and health care benefits.

A similar proposal was initiated in 2014, but the backers never turned in signatures. For constitutional amendments, proponents will have to gather a minimum of 315,654 signatures from valid registered voters.

The marijuana proposal would allow people 21 and older to use marijuana and purchase up to 2.5 ounces from licensed dispensaries. Communities would have the authority to determine whether marijuana businesses could locate in their towns, and the product would carry a 16% tax — a 10% excise tax at the retail level as well as the 6% sales tax.

The state Board of Canvassers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 426 of the Capitol. No petitions will be available until after the board rules on whether the language and the form of the petition meets state requirements.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press