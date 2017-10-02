'We're blessed. My kids are safe' mother says after fire destroys Lansing home

Lansing firefighters put out a blaze at a home in the 300 block of Bingham Street on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. (Photo: Beth LeBlanc, Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - A Lansing mother was outside decorating her Bingham Street home for Halloween with her four children when she heard a smoke alarm go off Sunday evening.

Inside the home, Breana Rogers discovered flames coming from the oven, which she had set to run a self-cleaning cycle. Rogers said she tried to extinguish the flames, but when she unsuccessful, she went back outside.

Lansing firefighters arrived at 5:51 p.m. to find the rental house in the 300 block of Bingham engulfed, with "heavy fire" coming from the back and side of the home, Battalion Chief Craig Powers said.

"It's a house," Rogers said while standing on the street as firefighters finished their work later in the evening."We're blessed. My kids are safe."

Powers said firefighters first went inside to put the fire out but eventually had to fight the flames from outside.

Bingham Street is in a neighborhood of large older homes with little space between them. The street runs south from Michigan Avenue, near the Sparrow Hospital campus.

Every engine in the city was summoned to the scene, Powers said, with East Lansing providing mutual aid. He described the damage as "extensive."

A hole was visible in the side of the dwelling and a neighboring home also had visible damage to its exterior.



Halloween decorations are seen on the front of a Lansing home that was damaged by fire on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2017. Siding on the neighboring house at left was damaged as well. (Photo: Beth LeBlanc/Lansing State Journal)

Powers confirmed that no one was inside when firefighters arrived. He said the LFD will investigate the cause of the blaze.

Rogers, who is expecting twins, lives at the home with her fiance and four children. He was at work when the fire broke out. They did not have renters insurance. Fire officials said the American Red Cross had been contacted to assist the family.

