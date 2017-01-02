Last two passengers aboard missing plane identified

(Photo: WKYC)

The last two passengers aboard the missing Cessna 525 Citation plane that took off from Burke Lakefront Airport on Thursday night have been identified.

The Columbus Dispatch was the first to report that the passengers are Brian Casey, and his 19-year-old daughter Megan. They are from Powell, Ohio.

Megan Casey is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and studies nursing. In a statement from her family, Megan and Brian are described as "loving, caring, remarkable individuals."

“Our family greatly appreciates the dedicated efforts of the rescue and recovery teams, and we are especially thankful for the outpouring of support thoughts and prayers from family, friends and the community.”

"In the short time she was on our campus, Megan was a friend to many and was pursuing a career in nursing," said Wisconsin Dean of Students and Vice Provost for Student Life Lori Berquam. "Our thoughts are with her family and friends."

The Caseys joined John Fleming, his wife, and their two sons Jack, and Andrew on board the plane for a trip to Cleveland to attend the Cleveland Cavaliers' game Thursday.

They were headed back to Columbus when their plane dropped from radar about two miles north of shore over Lake Erie.