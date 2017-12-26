Let it snow: Local jeweler offering refunds if snow totals are 6+ inches

Wedding Rings & Money

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's not often that Michiganders are hoping and wishing for high snow totals, however, one West Michigan jeweler has got everyone singing a different tune.

Siegel Jewelers in Grand Rapids just shared a new promotion they're running and it's got everyone excited.

If the Gerald R. Ford International Airport received more than 6 inches of snow on Christmas Day, the jewelers would be refunding purchases made between November 14 through December 14. You read that right, anyone who purchased jewelry within that date range would get a refund.

So, how many inches did the Ford Airport get on Christmas? A whopping 7 inches!

If you bought special something for a special someone at Siegel before Dec. 14, go get your money back!

