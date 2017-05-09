Local lawmakers react to firing of FBI dir. Comey

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: FBI Director James Comey testifies during a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee September 27, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, Custom)

Local lawmakers are responding to President Trump's decision to fire FBI director James Comey on social media Tuesday night.

My staff and I are reviewing legislation to establish an independent commission on Russia. The second paragraph of this letter is bizarre. https://t.co/wXeDtVIQiP — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 9, 2017

Trump can now hand pick the person charged w leading investigation into his campaign ties w Russia. No chance of impartiality, transparency https://t.co/8RdhrjcsAm — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) May 9, 2017

Deeply troubling that President Trump fired FBI Dir. Comey, who was leading Trump-Russia investigation. We need an independent prosecutor! — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) May 9, 2017

© 2017 WZZM-TV