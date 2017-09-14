Local non-profit collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - A local non-profit organization is spearheading an effort to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Houston. The non-profit is called Better, Wiser, Stronger, Inc. It is a mentoring group for young men, teaching and leading members of the group by helping those who are suffering in Texas.

"But, this really isn't about us. It's all about Houston," said Henry Sapp, founder of the group. "We feel the reason we should do this is because if it was us, we believe the people in different states would reach out to Grand Rapids. And, we just feel that Grand Rapids has a mandate to help other people in other areas. I just felt led in my heart to come together and try to make impact."

Sapp says they will accept most donations that can help victims. However, they are really focusing efforts on collecting undergarments, socks, diapers and Depends.

"We understood after talking to people down there, those are the things that are hardest to get. With the inability to get into stores and everything, a lot of people are having to walk around having to wear their undergarments consistently," he said. "We wanted to try to create something to help. Especially with the kids with diapers and the seniors with Depends."

The first drop-off was held Wednesday. There will be four more through Saturday. After the donations are collected the group will haul the load to Texas on a tractor-trailer truck.

"We want to get everything down there that we possibly can. So, whatever people can bring, we will take it. Anything people can do to help this come to pass, we are excited about it," he said.

The remaining drop-off times are as follows:

Thursday., September 14th at New Covenant Community Church located at 5160 Breton Rd. in Grand Rapids. That will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, September 15th at Kingdom Square located at 600 Burton SE. in Grand Rapids. That will also be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The final drop-off is happening Saturday, September 16th at Kingdom Square between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

"The awesome thing is, as we load on Saturday, we are going to have music, fun and fellowship. We just want to hug people and love on them and let them know how much we appreciate them coming to be a part of us," said Sapp. "Our hashtag is #GRLovesHouston. We really want them to know we care about them and really love them."

Sapp says they hope to help all people hurt by recent hurricanes. But, their first focus is Houston.

