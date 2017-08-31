Local veteran receives Habitat for Humanity home

Local veteran receives home

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A local veteran and his family will sleep comfortably in a brand new home and it's because of the generosity of the community.

Jon Droski served in Iraq, but now lives in Grand Rapids with his wife and two children. More than a year ago Droski applied and was accepted into the Habitat for Humanity program. Students from Grand Rapids Public Schools helped to build the home.

Thursday night the family finally got the keys to their new house.

"Having the knowledge that habitat provides to it's homeowners is power, it's a great feeling to know that my husband and I can stand on our two feet and support our children like we should, and habitat is willing to walk that path with us," says Lindsay Droski.

Habitat for Humanity of Kent County has built nearly 150 new homes since 2007.

