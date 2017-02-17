Locals concerned over immigration rhetoric

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police release name of woman killed in crash
-
Super Saver: Protect you money and identity
-
Dying wish: To pet a horse one more time
-
St. John Vianney shines through personalizing education
-
Lowell vet loses bid to have license returned
-
Refund delays possible due to extra security
-
GRPD officer agrees to 30 day suspension
-
Day Without Immigrants march in Grand Rapids
-
Day Without Immigrants forces GRPS snow day
-
Mother fights to save her son
More Stories
-
After Watchdog investigation, MDOT moves up repair…Feb 17, 2017, 12:31 p.m.
-
MC Sports closing all stores after filing bankruptcyFeb 17, 2017, 3:03 p.m.
-
AP: DHS weighed National Guard for immigration roundupsFeb 17, 2017, 10:23 a.m.