Looking for a job this holiday season? Woodland is filling 300 positions

(Credit: The Motley Fool)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Woodland Mall, located on 28th Street, is hosting a job fair for 300 positions on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Stores are looking to fill positions part-time, full-time, seasonal and even permanent help. During the six-hour event, most retailers will have a representative and table outside of their store to accept job applications and answer questions.

Some stores, including JCPenney and Forever 21, will have interviews and make offers on the spot.

Here's a list of the current stores that plan on participating in the job fair on Saturday:

American Eagle

Amy's Hallmark

Art of Shaving

Banana Republic

bareMinerals

Bath Fitter

Brookstone

Buckle

Charlotte Russe

Chico's

Cosmic Candy

Cricket Wireless

Dairy Queen

Forever 21

JCPenney

Lotus Express

Piercing Pagoda

Pottery Barn

Premier Dead Sea

SHOE DEPT.

Sleep Number

Soma Intimates

Suki Hana

Sunglass Hut

The North Face

Torrid

Victoria's Secret

Williams-Sonoma

Saturday's job fair will be happening from noon until 6 p.m. It is free and open to the public. For more information and an updated list of employers, visit the events page on www.shopwoodlandmall.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV