Looking for love? Peak dating season is here

With dropping temperatures and bone-chilling snow storms, there's one thing that's heating up in Michigan.

That's dating season.

According to Match.com, peak dating season starts on Dec. 26 and runs until Valentine's Day. They have based this on the number of messages exchanged between users (50 million) and the number of dates (1 million) that take place during this time.

In Michigan, this window of time is a particularly gray and cold season. So it makes sense that if you're single, you would want some to snuggle up to.

Match.com has even found that Jan. 8 is their busiest day of the year, which means the odds of meeting someone on their site on that day are even greater. And, the actual busiest minute of the day is 8:49 p.m. EST.

According to WalletHub, Grand Rapids is ranked 57th out of 182 for best and worst cities for singles. But other than that, there's not much qualitative information on what the dating scene in West Michigan is like.

But, it's 2017. So that means there are plenty of ways to meet people, in person or online. Even Eminem is rumored to be on Tinder.

So this year, make a New Year's Resolution to get out there, meet some new people and get cuffed up before Valentine's Day.

