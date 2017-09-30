A parent was found for the found child

Kent County Sheriff (Photo: John Hogan)

UPDATE 6 p.m. Sept. 10: A parent of the child has been found.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for the parents of a child they found.

Around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, police received a call from a citizen who found a child on Grant St. near Elm St. in Cedar Springs.

The child is a white female who is approximately 3-4 years old with light brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a pink shirt with "sister squad" on it with black pants. The child's name might be Bridgett.

The girl is safe and in the custody of the Sheriff's Office. Police did not provide a photo.

If you have any information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100.

