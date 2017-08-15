City manager: Lowell Police Chief will return to job

LOWELL, MICH. - Lowell Police Chief Steven Bukala has been on unpaid leave since June 14 as part of a criminal investigation, but officials say he will "keep" his job.
Bukala was placed on leave after being charged with 5 misdemeanors for the unauthorized use of a computer system available to police across the state.
City manager Mike Burns says since the incident happened before Bukala became chief, and because it involved a personal issue with the chief's ex-wife, he will not be dismissed.
Bukula will return to work once the court case is settled.
