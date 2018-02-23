City of Lowell may avoid major flooding

LOWELL, MICH. - Lowell's city manager Michael Burns said Friday afternoon he was cautiously optimistic the flooding his city is experiencing won't match what happened in the town in 2013.

This morning the city reached "moderate flood" status at 18.2 feet. The Grand River was expected to crest at Lowell at 7 p.m. Friday evening, Feb. 23.

"We anticipate our flood level to be in this state for approximately 12 hours before we see a reduction in elevation," Burns said at a news conference. "This projection is less than the flood of 2013 which reached 19.2 feet and greater than our 2004 flood elevation of 17.55 feet."

Burns said the biggest concern in the city was the heavy toll on the city's wastewater treatment plant. The city made the decision to bypass pumping and discharge combined storm water and diluted sanitary sewer water directly into the Grand River to alleviate the plant from being overwhelmed.

"The release into the river was also to help prevent backups into basements," Burns said.

Lowell city manager Burns says no evacuations will likely be needed in what will be city’s 4th biggest flood in history @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/vEMwu9cEjI — David Bailey (@DavidBaileyWZZM) February 23, 2018

Lowell has the following roads closed: Jackson St. from Main to Grand River Drive in Lowell Township, all streets south of Main east of Monroe and west of Division and Bowes Rd. from Fulton in Lowell Township to Hudson Street.

"At this time we do not anticipate the need to close Hudson Street but do ask drivers to be mindful and use caution when crossing over the Grand River," Burns said. "The city of Lowell will take a zero tolerance approach to drivers who attempt to enter barricaded areas unless those drivers reside in the affected area."

Police in Lowell are pulling people over who drive through flooded streets @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Qxo0aaS1gn — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) February 22, 2018

No shelters are expected to be opened at this point.

