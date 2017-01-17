Fate of shutdown Lowell biodigester remains unclear after missed deadline

A tank is installed at Lowell Energy AD. Company officials hope it will help mitigate the foul odor. (Photo: Mike Powers, WZZM, WZZM)

LOWELL, MICH. - The initial goal was to come up with a plan to dismantle the smelly biodigester and terminate the agreement with Lowell Energy AD by Monday, Jan. 16.

Instead, it could take some time.

City Manager Michael Burns said he met with the energy company on three occasions since Dec. 1 to work toward shutting down the biodigester completely. Because of its complex nature, the goal for the Jan. 16 deadline wasn't possible to meet, however, Burns said there is positive progress underway.

"The tanks have been pumped out, there's just a little bit of power washing that needs to be done -- which might cause an odor -- and it's not operational at this time," Burns said. "The waste water discharge permit is revoked at this time, so at this time they cannot operate.

"But the goal is for the biodigester not to operate in the city of Lowell."



Burns said there are a couple more meetings planned with Lowell Energy and Lowell Light and Power to discuss the future of the biodigester. But as of now, the facility is not operational.

WZZM 13 reached out to Lowell Energy to discuss the progress, but they declined to comment.

