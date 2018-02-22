Flooding closes roads near downtown Lowell

Flooding in Lowell

LOWELL, MICH. - Parts of Lowell are starting to flood as of Thursday afternoon.

"The projection for cresting has changed from Saturday to Friday and we now anticipate peak flooding to last for more than 12 hours," says Michael Burns the City Manager for Lowell.

Burns says this could be the third largest flood in Lowell history. The area hardest hit is just south of downtown Lowell. Streets like Jackson and Division are now closed south of Main St.

City leaders also caution anyone who might want to play in the water.

"In 2013 we had a problem with some kayakers and canoeists and so called experts who we had to pull from the river, we don't care if you're an expert or not, don't put your kayak in the river," says Burns.

The city will update the flood situation with a news conference on Friday afternoon.

