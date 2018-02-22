WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 18 weather alerts
Close

Flooding closes roads near downtown Lowell

Lowell flooding Thursday night

Amir Abbas, WZZM 11:37 PM. EST February 22, 2018

LOWELL, MICH. - Parts of Lowell are starting to flood as of Thursday afternoon.

"The projection for cresting has changed from Saturday to Friday and we now anticipate peak flooding to last for more than 12 hours," says Michael Burns the City Manager for Lowell.

Burns says this could be the third largest flood in Lowell history. The area hardest hit is just south of downtown Lowell.  Streets like Jackson and Division are now closed south of Main St.

City leaders also caution anyone who might want to play in the water.

"In 2013 we had a problem with some kayakers and canoeists and so called experts who we had to pull from the river, we don't care if you're an expert or not, don't put your kayak in the river," says Burns.

The city will update the flood situation with a news conference on Friday afternoon.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV

WZZM

Can dams be used to reduce Muskegon River flooding?

WZZM

Michigan Winter Beer Festival delayed due to flooding

WZZM

With hundreds of homes expected to flood, Lansing-area officials declare emergencies

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories