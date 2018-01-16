Heavy flames damage Lowell area home, first floor collapses

A home being renovated caught fire early Tuesday, Jan. 16. (Photo: Jamie Allen)

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A Lowell area home has been badly damaged after a fire early Tuesday, Jan. 16.

It was first called in around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Lally Street NE near Murray Lake Avenue. Neighbors say the home was being renovated and no one was inside when the fire broke out.

Firefighters say they battled the flames defensively from the time they arrived on scene. At some point, the first floor of the home collapsed.

When we showed up on scene, firefighters had most of the flames put out, but there was still heavy smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters with many departments including Ada Township, Grattan Township, and Cannon Township assisted.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM-TV