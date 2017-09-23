Ice cream shop raising money for natural disaster victims, despite closing for the season

Balls Softee Creme (Photo: Courtesy of Balls Softee Creme / Facebook)

LOWELL, MICH. - Balls Softee Creme in Lowell has decided to reopen for the weekend in order to raise money for hurricane and earthquake victims.

The ice cream shop posted their plan on Facebook Friday evening. Balls would open for three days, starting Friday, in order to raise money for American Red Cross.

They will be opening from noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

