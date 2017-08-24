Lowell and Ada parks due to expand

The covered bridge at Fallasburg Park in Lowell. (Photo: Becky Hinderks, Fallasburg Park Facebook)

LOWELL, MICH. - The Kent County Board of Commissioners voted to purchase land that will expand Fallasburg Park in Lowell and Chief Hazy Cloud Park in Ada.

145 acres of land will be added to Chief Hazy Cloud Park, doubling the size of the park. The purchase preserves riverfront property along the Grand River.

In Dec. 2016, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund award a grant to cover 70 percent of the purchase, over $2 million. Ada Township will provide $300,000, private donors are giving over $300,000, and Kent County is providing $300,000.

Fallasburg Park will be adding over 12 acres of land to the park, including open fields, woods and historic stone walls. The land already frames the main entrance of Fallasburg Park. "Buying the property preserves this setting and offers new opportunities for trail connections and facilities for large events," said Roger Sabine the Kent County Parks Department Director.

The Lowell Area Community fund award a grant of $110,000 toward the project, and Kent County will be paying the remaining $169,000.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV