Lowell Gymnastics team honors military at annual tribute meet

(Photo: Lowell Red Arrows/Facebook)

LOWELL, MICH. - The Lowell Gymnastics team honored members of the armed forces at their Military Tribute Gymnastics Meet.

This is the fourth year of the Lowell team hosting this event.

The meet welcomes and honors all groups of the military including young military groups and local service groups like the boy scouts.

The gymnasts wore special American flag and camouflage leotards and honored individual members of the military.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV