Lowell Mayor Pro Tem steps down after controversial comments

LOWELL, MICH. - Lowell Mayor Pro Tem Alan Teelander has stepped down after making what some believe were racially insensitive comments.

Progress Michigan called for Teelander's resignation after a story in the Great Lakes Beacon about remarks made by Teelander about the rebuilding of the Lowell showboat named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Progress Michigan's executive Director Lonnie Scott says those remarks were racially insensitive.

Scott also added that tax payer dollars should not be used to rebuild a monument after a confederate solider.

The Great Lakes Beacon has updated their story with Teelander's comments -- you can read the whole thing by clicking here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

