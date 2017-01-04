Lowell Showboat closes for good because of safety concerns

The Lowell Showboat, the Robert E. Lee (Photo: Provided)

LOWELL, MICH. - An icon for more than 85 years in the city of Lowell is closing.

City officials announced in a release Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Lowell Showboat -- the Robert E. Lee will no longer be open to the public. They say safety is the main reason behind the decision to close it.

Right now, however, volunteers are brainstorming about a new concept for the future. A meeting is slated at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at City Hall to garner ideas on a replacement structure.

The showboat became a focus of community events during the depression in the 1930s as a way to generate business and bring money into the town with parades and concerts.

Many famous people have performed on the showboat over the years, including Pearl Bailey, Louie Armstrong and Loretta Lynn. The Showboat Festival eventually ended when it became too expensive to bring big named acts into town.

More recently, the Showboat has been the center of community activities, including the Riverwalk Festival and the Sizzlin' Summer Concerts.

In the release, a city spokesperson says, "It's is our shared belief that the current structure built in 1979 has served us well, it has outlived its expected lifespan. As age takes its toll on the fifth version of the Lowell showboat, we have to reflect on its ability to continue to serve."

The Robert E. Lee will remain in front of the Riverwalk on the Flat River until a decommissioning ceremony later this year.

