Multiple crews repond to house fire in Belding

BELDING, MICH. - Everyone is okay following a house fire in Belding early Saturday morning. It happened at a home on 7 Mile Road NE along the shore of Slayton Lake.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at the home and damaged the roof and side.

There are no fire hydrants in the area, so multiple fire crews had to bring in their own water with special trucks.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

