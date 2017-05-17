Prosecutor knows Lowell Police Chief 'personally,' requests outside agency to review case

Steve Bukala, Lowell City Police Chief. Bukala is on paid leave while under investigation for possible misconduct. (Photo: Lowell Police Department)

LOWELL, MICH. - The investigation into alleged misconduct involving the Lowell Police Chief is moving forward.

Lowell City Manager Mike Burns says the findings were sent to the Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, now that the initial investigation is complete.

Prosecutor Becker says he knows Chief Bukala personally and that reviewing the case would be a conflict of interest. Becker has requested an outside agency to review the report instead.

Chief Steve Bukala was put on administrative leave on April 17, but at the time city officials could not say why.

Steve Bukala has been Lowell's police chief since 2013.

