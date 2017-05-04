Suspect in Lowell horse barn fire called a public safety risk, jailed for probation violation

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

LOWELL, MICH. - A Lowell Township man who lives next door to a barn where 13 horses died in an April 8th fire, is considered the “primary suspect’’ in the early morning blaze, an assistant prosecutor said during a court appearance Thursday.

Payton Jonathan Mellema, 20, appeared in Kent County Circuit Court to be arraigned for violating probation in a 2016 home invasion case.

Four days after the fire at The Barn for Equine Learning, a judge ordered that Mellema be outfitted with an electronic tether as a condition of probation.

“From my calculation, he made it a whopping 18 days on tether before he intentionally cut it off and confessed to doing so,’’ Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Helmer said.

Helmer noted that the owner of the horse barn obtained a personal protection order against Mellema within days of the fire.

Kathryn A. Welton was granted the PPO, which prohibits Mellema from setting foot on Welton’s property on Timpson Avenue SE or making any sort of contact.

According to Helmer, Welton “indicated there’s been escalating behavior by the defendant, including trespassing, tampering with property, borderline stalking behavior. On April 8th there was an arson in which 13 horses were locked in a barn, on the property immediately adjacent to the defendant’s home and burned to death. And that arson is currently being investigated and the defendant is the primary suspect.’’

No mention was made in court as to why Mellema is considered the primary suspect in the fire.

But Helmer asked for a high bond, describing Mellema as a safety risk.

“The people have a very significant concern for the safety of the public and ask the court to set a very high bond,’’ he said. “I think for the safety of the public a high bond needs to be set, especially given the new information that the defense counsel has presented that the defendant will be pursuing an insanity defense and may have significant mental issues.’’

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Donald A. Johnston set bond at $50,000 for the probation violation.

Defense attorney Jeffery Crampton on Thursday filed a petition for evaluation of criminal responsibility, which the judge approved.

“We will proceed with the evaluation,’’ Johnston said. “Presumably, we should suspend further proceedings until we hear further from the forensic clinician.’’

Mellema was arrested on Monday. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in 63rd District Court for removing the electronic tether, a two-year felony.

He was sentenced in November to 2½ years on probation after pleading guilty to home invasion for the break-in at a neighbor’s home last summer. That neighbor also got a personal protection order against Mellema, saying he broke into her home and stole a .22-caliber gun and ammunition.

The woman wrote in the Aug. 2016 PPO affidavit, “It is believed he has been in my home on numerous occasions.’’

In the April PPO obtained by Welton, she said she fears there will be an attack on her or her remaining animals. It was signed April 13 and delivered to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department a week later.

In the PPO, Welton says Mellema “brought a dead owl to my house’’ in the summer of 2015. “I began to feel uncomfortable,’’ she wrote.

Mellema in June, 2016 “admitted to cutting our pasture fences and being in the barn at night after a horse was found tied to her stall wall with objects in her stall, with no water and boot skid marks on the outside all,’’ according to the PPO.

“A question of bestiality was discussed,’’ the PPO states. “The horse’s eye was injured.’’

Welton and her husband met with Mellema in July, 2016. “It was stated he is not to be on the property,’’ according to court documents.

“Over the next few months, trail cameras were taken from the property, water buckets were flipped over and a horse was let out,’’ according to the personal protection order. “I feel that we are being observed.’’

Mellema showed up at Welton’s home the night of Feb. 7 “claiming he was lost and wanting permission to be on the property,’’ she wrote. “On Feb. 15, a volunteer called to inform me that the front doors of the barn were chained shut.

“On April 8th, the barn burned down, killing 13 of my horses and bunny (sic). The doors were chained shut from the inside and fencing was cut in 8 places.’’

Welton wrote that she believes the man’s actions “have escalated and left me feeling unsafe and deep concern for my safety, family’s safety and our animals.’’

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV